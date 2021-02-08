Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Position Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 109.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after purchasing an additional 347,288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Amdocs by 45.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 993,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,022,000 after purchasing an additional 309,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 298,632 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 295,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 181,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.