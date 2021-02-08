Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.29-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,467,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

