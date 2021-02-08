Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.29-0.48 EPS.

Shares of AMKR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. 3,306,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,388. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016 over the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

