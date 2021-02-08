Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 4,563,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,459,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 1,522,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 125,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

