Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 4,563,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,459,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $394.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.79.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
