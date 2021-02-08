Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

PACW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. 1,037,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,544 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

