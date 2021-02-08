Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.38. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NYSE:SBH opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

