Analysts Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price at $155.58

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.72.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Elastic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 892,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

