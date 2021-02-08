Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Trading 5.4% Higher

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.69. 2,377,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,000,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.47.

The stock has a market cap of $416.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 29,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit