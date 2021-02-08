Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.57 Million in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 94,978 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Plantronics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of PLT opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

