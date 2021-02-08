AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AMK. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $25.78. 187,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,322. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,293.35 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 35,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $876,550.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,034.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,235 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 339,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

