Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading 7.5% Higher

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.68. 7,197,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,564,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

