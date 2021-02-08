Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $193.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

