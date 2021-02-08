Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,149 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,288,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,033,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,787,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $22.08 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

