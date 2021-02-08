Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,550 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $69,337,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 719,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,897,000 after purchasing an additional 275,755 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 43.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 894,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272,393 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $23,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.78.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $129.48 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

