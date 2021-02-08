Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,295,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

