Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 167,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

