Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.85.

LMT stock opened at $337.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

