AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) PT Set at €24.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been given a €24.50 ($28.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.96 ($27.01).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €19.20 ($22.59) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.79. AXA SA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

