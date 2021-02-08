Badger DAO (BADGER) Market Cap Reaches $196.56 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 40% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 114.6% against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $84.80 or 0.00183948 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $196.56 million and $111.33 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00171101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00064879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058911 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00194383 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

Badger DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

