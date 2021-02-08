Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.05. 161,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,508,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

