Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.89

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 2501270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 21,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $425,146.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 734,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 285,494 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 775,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 118,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

