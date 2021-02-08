Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $3.54 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for $189.77 or 0.00438991 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $936.87 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,227.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $469.53 or 0.01086173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00035161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002602 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005717 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,647,358 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.