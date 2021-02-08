Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

BCC opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

