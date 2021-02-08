Brightworth Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brightworth trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.50. 56,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $204.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

