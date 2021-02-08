Brightworth Purchases 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,088.13. 24,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,688. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,800.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,655.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

