BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $31.41 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $31,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,343,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in FirstService by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in FirstService by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in FirstService by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

FSV stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.73. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $145.84.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

