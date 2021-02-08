Brokerages Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.29. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $14.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $21.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

MTH stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 419,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

