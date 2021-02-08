Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. RPM International posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RPM International by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in RPM International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.30. 458,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

