Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Price Target at $117.33

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. DaVita has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

