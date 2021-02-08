Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $45.67

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

EDIT stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 81,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

