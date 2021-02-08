Brokerages Set NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT at $17.50

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have commented on NCNA. Truist began coverage on NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $17,233,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $4,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,264. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $204.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20). Research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

