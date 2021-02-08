BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.56

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$94.56 and last traded at C$93.96, with a volume of 10941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$93.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOO. UBS Group raised their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) in a report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.80.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.34 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 5.6700004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

