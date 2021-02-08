Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Position Reduced by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.96.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

