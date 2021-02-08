Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.75

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 38707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 901,646 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

