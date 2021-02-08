Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4859 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

CAH traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.91. 4,018,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

