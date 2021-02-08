Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$255.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CJT. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

TSE:CJT traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$214.15. 41,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,607. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -45.15. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$214.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$202.55.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

