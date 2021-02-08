Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,717. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

