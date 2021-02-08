CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report sales of $4.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

Get CDW alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 1,292.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.92. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDW (CDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.