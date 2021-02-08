Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $166.28 and last traded at $166.18, with a volume of 2055015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,933 shares of company stock worth $28,795,290. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

