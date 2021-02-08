Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $203.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.28. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

