Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.07

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.07 and last traded at $64.80, with a volume of 637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $655.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,033.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citi Trends by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Citi Trends by 498.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.