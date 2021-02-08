Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.62.

CCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.18. 17,330,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,760. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.76.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

