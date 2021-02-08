Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 1,033,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,192,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.