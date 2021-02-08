Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.87

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.87 and last traded at $98.51, with a volume of 244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.