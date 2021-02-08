Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 463,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 290,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

