Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) (CVE:CSL) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2021

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) (CVE:CSL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.33.

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CSL.V) Company Profile (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, diamond, cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

