Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.70. Conifer shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 214 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Conifer alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.