Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after acquiring an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after acquiring an additional 733,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $72.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.