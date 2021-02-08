Critical Comparison: Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ)

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulgent Genetics 35.31% 43.81% 36.82% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Fulgent Genetics has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fulgent Genetics and ACI Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulgent Genetics 1 2 2 0 2.20 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $73.40, indicating a potential downside of 48.13%. Given Fulgent Genetics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fulgent Genetics is more favorable than ACI Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulgent Genetics and ACI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulgent Genetics $32.53 million 105.60 -$410,000.00 $0.02 7,076.00 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats ACI Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes. The company primarily serves hospitals and medical institutions. It sells its tests through internal sales force, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States and internationally. Fulgent Genetics has collaboration with PWNHealth to provide at-home Covid-19 test capabilities. The company was formerly known as Fulgent Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Fulgent Genetics, Inc. in August 2016. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Temple City, California.

ACI Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

