Critical Survey: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and Manhattan Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $100,000.00 180.65 -$1.22 million N/A N/A

Romeo Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manhattan Scientifics.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -53.33% 18.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Romeo Power and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.61%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Romeo Power beats Manhattan Scientifics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy technology company, focuses on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. It enables sustainable transportation by delivering batteries with shorter charge times. The company's modules include Hermes modules for trucks and buses; and Brown Recluse, a passive cooling system designed to maximize heat transfer coefficient and integrate into various vehicle types and system configurations across voltage and capacity ranges. Romeo Power, Inc. is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

